Society Hanoi gets facelift ahead of 13th National Party Congress A large number of flowering plants and ornamental trees will be added to public spaces around Hanoi as the capital gears up for the 13th National Party Congress, according to Vo Nguyen Phong, Director of the municipal Department of Construction.

World AO/dioxin still causes sufferings for generations of Vietnamese: German daily Fifty years ago the US stopped spraying Agent Orange (AO) through Vietnam, however, people still suffer from severe hereditary defects to this day, wrote a recent article published by German daily newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau (FR).

Society HCM City limits number of new high-rises in seven districts Ho Chi Minh City will limit the construction of new residential high-rises in districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11 and Phu Nhuan, under a housing development plan for the 2021-2030 period.

Society HCM City hopes to receive more support from foreign NGOs The Vietnam Union of Friendship Orgnisation (VUFO) in HCM City on January 12 held an annual meeting with foreign non-governmental organisations (NGO) in the city. ​