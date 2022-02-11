Thanh’s work, Xe Dap Va Hoa (Bike with Flowers), is a beautifully timed snap of a flower street vendor leaving a trail of flowers as she is cycling past a ceramic mosaic on a street in Hanoi.

An initiative set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony, the National Awards programme aims to honour amateur, student and professional photographers from around the world.

All National Awards winners receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book./.

VNA