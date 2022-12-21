Culture - Sports Vietnam target win in AFF Cup 2022 opener The national men's football team of Vietnam sets a target of gaining three points in the opener of the AFF Cup 2022 against Laos, which will take place at 7:30 pm on December 21.

Society My Son heritage site restoration project - evidence of Vietnam-India friendship The joint project to restore My Son World Cultural Heritage Site in Quang Nam province is vivid evidence of the solidarity, friendship and effective cooperation between the Governments and peoples of Vietnam and India, stated Indian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Subhash P Gupta.