Photo contest launched to promote tourism
A photo contest themed “Amazing Vietnam” was launched in Hanoi on December 21, aiming to promote the country’s tourism industry post COVID-19 as well as to attract more domestic and international tourists.
The contest, which is being organised by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is open to professional and amateur photographers who are Vietnamese citizens living at home or abroad, as well as expats living or working in the country. Entries should be sent to www.anhnghethuatdulich.com no later than June 6.
Contestants are encouraged to capture images of tourism activities, thereby contributing to raising public awareness of the role played by tourism as well as attracting international tourists to Vietnam and promoting domestic tourism.
One first, two second, three third and five consolation prizes will be presented to the most outstanding entries.
The award ceremony and photo exhibition are scheduled for July 2023 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 63rd founding anniversary of the Vietnamese tourism sector (July 9, 1960).
Illustrative photo (Source: congthuong.vn)In 2022, Vietnam's tourism industry continued to win many regional and international awards, including the World’s Leading Heritage Destination; Asia's Top Destination and Asia's Best Golf Destination for the sixth time in a row.
This year, the Vietnamese tourism business community has recovered significantly with 2,948 international travel firms, an increase of 837 businesses compared to the same period in 2021, and 1,302 domestic travel businesses.
The number of international tourist arrivals in 2022 is estimated at 3.5 million, reaching 70% of the target set at the beginning of the year, while the number of domestic tourists hit 101.3 million, an increase of over 50% against the yearly target of 60 million. Total revenue from the tourism sector is estimated at 495 trillion VND (1.9 trillion USD), 23% higher than the 2022 plan and equivalent to 66% of the 2019-pre-pandemic period figure.
Next year, Vietnam's tourism industry sets a goal of welcoming 110 million tourists, including about 8 million international visitors and 102 million domestic tourists. Total revenue is expected to reach about 650 trillion VND./.