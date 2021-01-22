On display are 100 big-sized black & white and colour photos selected from tens of thousands of images in Vietnam News Agency’s archives.

They provide a comprehensive view of the country’s major successes and achievements during the glorious struggle against foreign invaders and national construction and safeguarding under the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership over the last 91 years, since the Party was founded on February 3, 1930.

The exhibition will last through February 2, 2021./.

VNA