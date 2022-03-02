Visitors look at photos on display at the exhibiton. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – An exhibition themed “Portraits of Women” is underway at the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum in the central city of Da Nang to mark International Women’s Day (March 8).



The exhibition showcases photos taken by 15 young Vietnamese artists under the guidance of renowned photographers Maika Elan, Binh Dang and Nicolas Cornet.



Nguyen Thi Trinh, deputy director of the museum, said works on display are the result of the two photography workshops organised by the French Institute in Ho Chi Minh City and Thua Thien-Hue province in January 2020.



The exhibition is an opportunity for young photographers to reflect themselves through inspirational stories about women, she said, adding that they will depict the topic in a modern method.



Outstanding works including Noi (Grandmother) by Nguyen Manh Quan; Chi Dau (Ms. Dau -the main character in classic Vietnamese literary work Tat den [Turn off light]) by Nguyen Kim Nhi and Cho ca Vinh Hien (Vinh Hien Fish Market) by Do Minh Hoang.



The photo exhibition will run until March 23./.