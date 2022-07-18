Politics Vietnamese, Lao leaders exchange greetings on 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties Vietnamese and Lao leaders have exchanged messages of congratulations on the occasion of the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-Laos ties to continue thriving strongly: Ambassador Vietnam-Laos ties will continue to thrive in a strong, effective and sustainable manner thanks to the firm foundation of bilateral cooperation in all fields, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has said.

Politics Vietnam-Laos cultural and tourism ties contribute to each country’s development There has been dynamic and lively cultural exchange and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos over recent years, contributing to the development of each country in the new period, according to Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh.