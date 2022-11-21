Photo exhibition highlights late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet’s life, career
A photo exhibition featuring the life and career of late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21, on the occasion of his centenary (November 23, 1922-2022).
The event is taking place at two locations in the downtown of the city: Nguyen Hue street and Pasteur - Ly Tu Trong junction in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Museum.
On Nguyen Hue street, the exhibition gives visitors an insight into the background and revolutionary career of the late leader, especially when he was Chairman of the People’s Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.
In front of the Ho Chi Minh City Museum, photos feature his imprints on great works of the country.
The exhibition will remain open to visitors until November 30.
Born on November 23, 1922, in Vung Liem district, the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, Vo Van Kiet started participating in revolutionary activities at the age of 16. During his life, he went on to serve in many important positions in both the Party and Government. He passed away on June 11, 2008./.