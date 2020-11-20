Culture - Sports Important contents related to SEA Games 31 approved Many important contents about the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam in 2021 were approved at a working session of the committee for sports and law in the framework of the second meeting of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) on November 19 in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports HCM City to improve sport facilities at schools Over the past five years, sport competitions for students in Ho Chi Minh City have increased significantly but the conditions of sport facilities at schools have not met demand.

Culture - Sports Polish painter expresses love for Vietnam Artworks inspired by flora and landscapes in Vietnam by Polish painter Marta Kisiliczyk are on display at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Fine Arts Museum.