Photo exhibition highlights Vietnam-Cuba friendship
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 90 photos featuring the solidarity, friendship, cooperation and mutual support between the governments and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba are put on display, opened on November 19 at the Vietnamese Women Museum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960-2020).
Along with photos on historical events of bilateral relations, the exhibition also introduces those on landscapes and people of Cuba by 27 Vietnamese photographers who have visited, studied and worked in Cuba.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association Nguyen Viet Thao said that the special friendship and solidarity as well as comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba is a model relationship that has weathered challenges throughout six decades of ups and downs, becoming a shared treasure of both peoples.
Meanwhile, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera said the exhibition reflects the close friendship and all-round collaboration between the two countries and highlights the historical milestones in bilateral relationship.
The photos also show the mutual support between the two sides in hard time like the COVID-19 pandemic, the diplomat said, expressing belief that the friendship and solidarity between the two nations will further develop in the future.
The exhibition is opening free from 8am to 5pm until November 23./.
