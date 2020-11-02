Photo exhibition in Australia raises fund for flood-hit residents
A man contemplating exhibited photos (Source: VNA)
Sydney (VNA) – A photo exhibition themed “The life we miss” is being held in Sydney, Australia, from October 30 to November 15, with the aim of raising fund for flood-affected people in Vietnam’s central region.
The event, organised by photographer Quang Nguyen, has attracted a lot of visitors, both Vietnamese and international friends.
Quang Nguyen said that information and images about devastating floods and landslides in the central region had urged him to do something to support people affected by the disasters.
He expressed his belief that the exhibition offers a chance for the Vietnamese community in Australia to meet and join hands in assisting the victims.
All the money collected from the sale of photos and raised by the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs’ Association in Sydney will be sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Vietnam Red Cross Society to help those in need./.