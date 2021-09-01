Photo exhibition in Czech Republic marks Vietnam’s National Day
A photo exhibition on Vietnam opened in Prague, the Czech Republic, on August 31, to mark the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
Prague (VNA) - A photo exhibition on Vietnam opened in Prague, the Czech Republic, on August 31, to mark the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).
The event was jointly held by the Embassy of Vietnam in the European country and the Vietnam News Agency’s Prague bureau.
On show are photos of the landscapes and people of Vietnam, along with the Vietnam-Czech Republic traditional friendship through meetings of high-ranking officials.
Daily lives of Vietnamese in the European nation and their charitable activities helping Czech authorities and people battle COVID-19 are also featured in the photos.
At the exhibition area, Dr Martin Pros, former Czech Deputy Minister of Finance, said that the country always appreciates support from Vietnam when COVID-19 broke out.
According to the Vietnamese Embassy, photos at the exhibition will also be placed on display in other localities of the host country during cultural events of the Vietnamese community there, in an attempt to promote images of Vietnam and strengthen the two nations’ friendship.
The Vietnamese community was recognised as the 14th ethnic minority group in the Czech Republic in July 2013./.