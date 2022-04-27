Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A photo exhibition is underway along four streets in Ho Chi Minh city’s district 1 to celebrate the 47th anniversary of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day.



The exhibition is divided into two parts along four streets. On Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi street, it displays 90 photos with the theme “Ho Chi Minh City – 47 years together with the country and for the country”, giving visitors an overview of the victory in 1975. Meanwhile, in the area opposite Chi Lang park and Labour Cultural Palace, it features 70 photos on the working class in the struggle for national independence.



Addressing the opening of the even on April 27, Tran The Thuan, director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said by promoting the spirit of victory day, the city has made a significant contribution to the country’s renewal process and its achievements in economic, culture, and the education and training sectors as well as strengthened relations with other countries around the world.



Thanks to the miraculous efforts and determination of the whole political system and the participation of the entire population in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has recovered and gradually stabilised social life with safe and flexible adaption to and effective control of the pandemic, he said.



The exhibition will run until May 7./.