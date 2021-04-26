Culture - Sports Archaeological findings expected to help accelerate restoration of Kinh Thien Palace Latest archaeological findings at the Kinh Thien Palace in the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi have provided more information on the ancient structure of the palace, making the restoration of the palace more feasible, according to the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to join 2021 Futsal World Cup playoffs Vietnam men’s futsal team is to join playoffs together with Thailand, Lebanon and Iraq, to determine the final two slots for Asia at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021.