Photo exhibition marks 46th anniversary of National Reunification Day
Delegates take a look at exhibited photos at the launch of the exhibition named “Tu Hao Mot Dai Bien Cuong” (Pride in the frontier strip) in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Twenty-one prize-winning photos in a contest named “Tu Hao Mot Dai Bien Cuong” (Pride in the frontier strip) are on display at an exhibition launched in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26.
The exhibited photos include two first prize, three second prize and six third prize winners and 10 receiving honourable mentions. They are among a total 196 photo showcased at the event, which is co-organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Communications and Education and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2021) and the 135th May Day (May 1, 1986 – 2021).
Delegates cut ribbons to official open the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)These works vividly reflect daily life and the beauty of distinctive architectural works, festivals and folk arts of ethnic minority people living along the border; and life of on-duty border guard officers who stay ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and border security.
Addressing the launching ceremony, To Dai Phong, deputy head of the municipal Party Committee’s Commission for Communications and Education, said the photo contest aims to recognize and honour the soldiers who are safeguarding the national border day and night and promote the country’s achievements under the leadership of the Party.
The contest has grabbed attention of both professional and amateur photographers across the country, he said.
The exhibition will run through May 7./.