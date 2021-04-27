The exhibited photos include two first prize, three second prize and six third prize winners and 10 receiving honourable mentions. They are among a total 196 photo showcased at the event, which is co-organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Communications and Education and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2021) and the 135th May Day (May 1, 1986 – 2021).

These works vividly reflect daily life and the beauty of distinctive architectural works, festivals and folk arts of ethnic minority people living along the border; and life of on-duty border guard officers who stay ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and border security.

The exhibition will run through May 7./.

VNA