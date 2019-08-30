President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A photo exhibition, themed “50 years of implementing President Ho Chi Minh's Testament”, opened in Hanoi on August 30.



The event attracted cities and provinces associated with the President’s life and revolutionary career such as Nghe An, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Duong, and museums.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the event aims to raise public awareness of realising the testament and spread the campaign on studying and following thoughts, morals and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh.



Nearly 200 documents, photos and items on display feature Vietnam’s outstanding achievements over the past five decades, including those regarding his time in Ho Chi Minh City, Cao Bang, Hai Duong, Nghe An as well as their socio-economic progresses.



A music show honouring the late President will be also held on August 31.



The exhibition will last till September 3.-VNA