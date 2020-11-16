Photo exhibition marks 70 years of Vietnam-Bulgaria friendship
A photo exhibition marking the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Bulgaria diplomatic relations (February 8) was opened in Hanoi on November 16.
VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi (L), Bulgarian Ambassador Marinela Petkova (C) and Deputy Foreign Minsiter To Anh Dung visit the exhibition on November 16 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A photo exhibition marking the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Bulgaria diplomatic relations (February 8) was opened in Hanoi on November 16.
The event is held at the National News Centre at No 5 Ly Thuong Kiet street by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), and the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam.
It reflects the two countries’ long-standing friendship and cooperation in various fields via the photos taken by VNA and BTA reporters about leaders’ mutual visits, Bulgaria’s material and spiritual support for Vietnam throughout history, and the development of their ties in recent years.
In his opening speech, VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi said since the VNA and BTA signed the first agreement on information exchange in 2007, they have continually expanded cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.
Via their news items, the two agencies have been contributing to their countries’ friendship and cooperation, he said, noting that both will continue serving as a bridge linking Vietnamese and Bulgarian businesses as well as the two peoples.
The image of the countries and peoples of Vietnam and Bulgaria, along with their potential and strengths, will be further popularised by the news agencies, he added.
Loi expressed his belief that the photos displayed will help create new momentum for the two countries’ traditional ties.
On this occasion, he also offered deep condolences over the death of BTA Director General Maxim Minchev on November 15, affirming that the VNA will always remember him as a great contributor to the VNA-BTA cooperation as well as the two countries’ relations.
In a letter to the VNA a few days ago, Minchev stressed that the two news agencies have been given the honour to report on the countries’ dialogue since the first days of relations, and they have accumulated considerable archives about bilateral connections.
He described the exhibition as evidence of the unceasingly consolidated cooperation between the two news agencies.
Addressing the exhibition’s opening ceremony, Bulgarian Ambassador Marinela Petkova said the event provides an insight into the history of the two countries’ relations since the first official visit to Bulgaria by then President Ho Chi Minh in August 1957. It offers visitors a visual trip of the countries’ multifaceted ties and the dynamism and diversity of their cooperation.
She also highly valued the Vietnamese Government and people’s efforts to contain COVID-19, noting that this success has made it possible for the exhibition.
The event will last through November 22. Some of its outstanding photos will be shown at the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties at the Hanoi Opera House on November 17./.