Culture - Sports Diwali festival observed in HCM City The Indian Consulate General in HCM City for the first time hosted a celebration of the traditional Festival of Lights (Diwali) of India in the city on November 15.

Culture - Sports Dance challenge raises public awareness of environmental protection The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on November 13 officially launched a dance challenge on social media to promote World Children’s Day (November 20) and raise public awareness of climate change and the environment.