Culture - Sports Bac Ninh showcases newly recognised national treasure The northern province of Bac Ninh has held a ceremony to receive the Prime Minister’s decision recognising a Dong Son culture bronze jar preserved at a local museum as a national treasure.

Videos Ha Giang preserving cultural beauty of ethnic minority group For generations, the Red Cờ Lao, one of Vietnam’s various ethnic minority groups, have lived in villages on the slopes of the Tay Con Linh mountain range in the northern province of Ha Giang. Their cultural values have changed over times, but some of them have been preserved to this day.