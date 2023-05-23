People visit the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Photographic Association and the Vietnam Institute of Buddhist Studies on May 22 opened a photo exhibition on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s self-immolation to protest the persecution of Buddhists by the US-backed South Vietnamese government of Ngo Dinh Diem. (June 11, 1963 - June 11, 2023).

With the theme "Buddhism with peace", the weeklong exhibition displays 138 photos selected from the "Buddhism with Peace" contest which was launched from March 31 to May 15 with more than 1,200 entries from photographers across the country.

Speaking at the event, President of the association Doan Hoai Trung said the exhibition contributes to promoting meaningful and sacred images of Buddhism as well as expressing gratitude for the great values and contributions of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc to Vietnamese Buddhism.

The works also focus on reflecting and promoting the role of values and aspiration for peace in the spirit of Buddhism, denouncing crimes and consequences of wars, and promoting the spirit of companionship and solidarity./.