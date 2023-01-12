The display, part of PM Chinh’s official visit to Laos on January 11 - 12, was held by the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the 45th meeting of the countries’ Inter-Governmental Committee and investment cooperation conference.

It showcased all-round partnership between the two countries over the past years, with a focus on finance - banking, energy, telecommunications, agriculture, and forestry.

The photo include those of many Vietnamese-invested projects across Laos, which have contributed to local socio-economic development, job creation, and income improvement and also won high evaluation from Lao leaders and people./.

VNA