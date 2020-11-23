At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A photo exhibition marking the 48th anniversary of the “Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US diplomatic ties was opened at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi on November 23.



The exhibition depicts the north of Vietnam while under US bombings from 1964 to 1972, when Vietnam’s strong will and brainpower shone, culminating in the “Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory in December 1972.



It also highlighted the efforts of the two governments and peoples to heal the wounds of war over the past 45 years and more, including those made by war veterans and peace-loving organisations and individuals.



In her opening remarks, head of the Hoa Lo Prison Relic Site Management Board Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy said the photo exhibition will help today’s generation better understand the past and live more responsibly for the future.



Visitors were also able to experience the past via an audio guide and meet pilots who shot down US aircraft as well as prison guards who oversaw US pilot imprisoned at Hoa Lo from 1964-1973./.