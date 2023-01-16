Photo exhibition on Paris Peace Accords underway in Hanoi
Hanoi (VNA) – A photo exhibition, themed "Paris Peace Accords – A Door to Peace", opened at Ho Chi Minh Museum in the capital city of Hanoi on January 16, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the agreement (January 27, 1973-2023).
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the museum Dr. Vu Manh Ha said the display will offer the public an insight into the context, process and significance of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, thus manifesting the brainpower and sound leadership of President Ho Chi Minh and the Party Central Committee in the fight against invading American imperialists.
On display are nearly 300 photos, materials and artefacts, many of them are showcased for the first time.
On January 27, 1973, the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords for short) was signed between the four governments of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam, the Republic of Vietnam, and the US.
It was the result of the longest and most difficult struggle in the history of Vietnam's diplomacy, with 202 public meetings held over four years, eight months and 14 days.
The exhibition will run until early May./.