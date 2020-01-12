Visitors at the exhibition (Source: VNA)

Budapest (VNA) – A photo exhibition on Vietnam recently opened in Budapest capital of Hungary as the first of the events commemorating the 70th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties this year.



The exhibition was jointly organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in Hungary and the Vietnamese community in the country. It featured photos captured by Hungarian film director and photographer Bela Bernolak when he shot a film in Vietnam in 2019.



Bernolak noted that even though that was the first time he has travelled to Vietnam, he received a warm welcome and felt a sense of familiarity.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Tien Thuc spoke highly of the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries over the past 70 years. Especially, the bilateral relations have been recently elevated to the level of comprehensive partnership, he noted.



The exhibition will be opened to the public free of charge until February 1. The film on Vietnam directed by Bernolak and his partners is set to be screened on Hungary’s TV channels about two months later./.

VNA