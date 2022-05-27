Visitors at Vietnam's exhibition area (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – A photo exhibition is underway in Algiers until May 28, aiming to promote Vietnamese products to Algerian friends.

The three-day event, hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in the African nation, is part of the activities marking the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Algeria diplomatic ties.

The exhibition offered a range of precious historical moments in the bilateral relations as well as beauty of the countries.

In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh said over the past six decades, bilateral relations have been strengthened through cooperation in multiple fields, expressing his belief that the partnership will further benefit peoples of the countries.

Also on showcase are Vietnamese traditional and craft products, together with performances of martial arts like vovinam and qwankido.

Vietnamese dishes are also served at the event, which aims to bolster exchanges and understanding on Vietnamese culture and the Vietnam-Algeria friendship among Algerian and international friends./.