On display are over 70 photos selected from the archives of the Vietnam News Agency and the Korean Central News Agency, highlighting activities of high-ranking leaders and bilateral ties over the past seven decades.

VNA Deputy General Director Nguyen Tuan Hung said this is the first time the agencies have joined hands to organise an online photo exhibition to popularise the historic moments in the cooperation between the two countries over the past seven decades, contributing to deepening the traditional bilateral ties.

Counsellor and Chargé d'affaires Ri Ho Jun expressed his belief that the effective coordination in preparation work between the two sides is a prerequisite for the success of the photo exhibition, and also marks a good start for activities to celebrate the friendship between the two nations in the future.

The online photo exhibition is being introduced by the VNA from February 10 to 17./.

VNA