VNA Director General Nguyen Duc Loi (R) and visitors at the photo exhibition (Source: VNA)



– A photo exhibition on Vietnam-Laos relations opened at the Lao National Cultural Hall in Vientiane on December 6 to mark the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2017.The exhibition, jointly held by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Lao News Agency (KPL), will last until December 9.On showcase are over 100 black and white and colour photos captured by Vietnamese reporters reflecting solidarity and cooperation of Vietnamese and Lao people in resistance wars against colonists and imperialists and each country’s nation building and safeguarding cause.Speaking at the opening ceremony, VNA Director General Nguyen Duc Loi stressed that the year 2017 is of significance to the bilateral relations as numerous activities have been held to celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5) and 40 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.This is also a chance for the countries’ Party members and people to gain full and deep understanding of the importance of the relations.Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Savankhone Razmonty spoke highly of the organisation of the exhibition of VNA and KPL, affirming that it manifests not only the traditional friendship and special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam, but also the long-lasting cooperation between the two news agencies.According to the official, the collaboration has become an important factor boosting the development of information and communications in the two countries, and contributing to encouraging young generations to maintain and nurture the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.After the exhibition, the VNA will present all exhibited photos to the KPL to serve the dissemination work about the bilateral relations.-VNA