Culture - Sports Thailand announces three over-23-year-old footballers for SEA Games 31 Coach Alexandre Polking of Thai men’s football team has revealed his selection of three over-23-year-old players for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam next month.

Culture - Sports Night tour of Thang Long Imperial Citadel to return in late April The night tour of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi will return during the coming National Reunification Day and May Day holidays after a year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam’s Sepak takraw athletes eager to compete After more than a year of training, 24 Vietnamese Sepak takraw athletes are ready for their matches at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be held next month, eyeing at least one gold medal in the female’s category.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 medal sets made public The Organising Committee of SEA Games 31 said the designs of medals to be awarded during the SEA Games 31 have been completed, and the manufacture of the medals has begun.