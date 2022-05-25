Culture - Sports Prehistoric relics discovered in Bac Kan cave Over 700 prehistoric artefacts have been discovered inside Tham Un cave in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan’s Ba Be district.

Culture - Sports Embassy holds Vietnam-Romania friendship concert in Bucharest The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania and the National University of Music Bucharest hosted a concert highlighting the Vietnam-Romania friendship and attracting more than 150 guests, including 30 foreign diplomats.

Culture - Sports ASEAN film week to open on May 27 An ASEAN film week will be held from May 27 to June 1 in Hanoi and from May 28 to June 2 in Ho Chi Minh city to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Culture - Sports Preserving unique costume of Dao quan chet group Clothes of the Dao groups are decorated with unique patterns on the background of indigo colour, with a harmonious combination of accessories like scarves and jewellery. Dao quan chet women boast a special dressing style as their trousers are tightened to their legs.