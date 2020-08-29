The photos feature the construction of the mausoleum, the protection and maintenance of President Ho’s body, and the operation the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Guard High Command and Management Board.

The exhibition gives an insight into the sound, timely leadership of the Vietnamese Party, State, Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence, as well as the friendship and wholehearted support of the Government and experts of the former Soviet Union (now Russia) in preserving the President’s body and building the mausoleum.

President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. In the following days, his body was embalmed. His embalmed body is placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum, which was modeled after Lenin’s tomb in Moscow. The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam.

The exhibition is scheduled to last until September 10. /.

VNA