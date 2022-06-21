The 180-page photo book with more than 200 photos reflecting the beauty of the island district and DK1 platform (Photo: qdnd.vn

Hanoi (VNA) - Ninety photos on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and the DK1 platform by Colonel Doan Hoai Trung are on display in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - 2022).



The exhibition spotlights the lives of soldiers and locals and their desire and determination to safeguard the sovereignty of the country.



Trung used to be a reporter of the People's Army Newspaper, and now President of HCM City's Association of Photographers.





Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The photos featured at the exhibition were taken during Trung’s trips to the Truong Sa island district and the DK1 platform.



On the occasion, Trung also made public a 180-page photo book with more than 200 photos reflecting the beauty of the island district, DK1 platform, the troops' training activities and combat readiness, and daily activities of the naval troops and islanders./.