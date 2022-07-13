Selected from thousands of photos taken by Nguyen A, the exhibits feature the image of the Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers while performing their international tasks.

At the opening ceremony, the 54-year-old artist introduced a photo book telling about his one-month journey with the peacekeepers in the African nation through 300 photos.

The photos taken by Nguyen A capture beautiful moments, marking really meaningful period of time in the military course of each Vietnamese peacekeeper.

Witnessing daily work of the peacekeepers, Nguyen A, who has so far organized 17 exhibitions on Vietnam’s land, people, and tangible and intangible cultural heritages, can’t stop feeling proud.

Last month, Vietnam sent its Engineering Unit Rotation 1 to the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). Established in 2014 and debuted in November 2021, the 184-member unit has been the biggest of Vietnam to join UN peacekeeping mission to date. The first 28 members arrived in Abyei on May 5 and the remaining 156 on June 15./.

