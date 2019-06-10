A corner of Phu Quoc island, Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s sea and island cultural and tourism heritages will take place in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from June 14-18, as part of National Tourism Year 2019 themed “Nha Trang – Colour of the Sea”.



The event will be organised by the provincial People’s Committee, the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts, the departments of culture, sports and tourism of Khanh Hoa, Quang Ninh, Bac Giang, Hung Yen, Thanh Hoa, Da Nang, Phu Yen, Dak Lak, Ho Chi Minh City, Kien Giang, Ca Mau and folk art troupe from the Culture Centre for the Vietnam Elderly.



It will also introduce the potential of sea and island tourism, contributing to the affirmation of the nation’s sea and island sovereignty.



Over 200 photos, artefacts and maps featuring Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, Nguyen dynasty’s royal documents on Vietnam’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos will be on display.



The beauty of Vietnamese seas and islands will be featured on literature works, press and music pieces.



Local specialties and seafood will be sold and music performances staged on the occasion.-VNA