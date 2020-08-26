Photo exhibitions held in HCM City to mark 75th National Day
Two photo exhibitions opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26 to celebrate 75 years since the August Revolution and the 75th National Day (September 2).
Officials of HCM City visit the photo exhibition at Lam Son Park on August 26 (Photo: VNA)
The 100 photos on display at Lam Son Park provide visitors with an overview of revolutionary movements following the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930, with the peak being the August Revolution in 1945 and the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 2 of the same year.
Exhibits also highlight the two resistance wars against foreign invaders to regain national independence, along with the country’s process of building socialism.
On Dong Khoi Street, meanwhile, 120 photos are also on display and focus on the hospitality, industry, dynamism, and creativity of the Vietnamese people nowadays. They also introduce HCM City’s achievements in economic, cultural, and social matters in recent years.
Held by the city’s organising board of celebrations of major anniversaries, the two exhibitions will run to September 6./.