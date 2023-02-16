Photo tour a 'fertile land' for numerous travel agents
Blessed with poetic and beautiful landscapes, and all kinds of terrains stretching from the north to the south, Vietnam has all favourable factors for a strong development of photo tour which connects the passion for both travel and photography
Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnam in Focus - Photo Tours and Workshops)Hanoi (VNA) – Blessed with poetic and beautiful landscapes, and all kinds of terrains stretching from the north to the south, Vietnam has all favourable factors for a strong development of photo tour which connects the passion for both travel and photography.
This kind of tour has been considered a "fertile land" being invested in and developed by travel agents.
Photo tour is originally to offer service for those who love to take pictures by themselves. However, to meet the needs of today's customers, many travel companies also hire professional photographers to accompany them to help them take photos when necessary.
Many experts said that if Vietnam knows how to make the most of its advantage, photo tour will open up many prospects for the tourism sector, especially in attracting foreign tourists who love photography.
At the same time, the image of Vietnam's tourism will be promoted to both domestic and international friends through the works of these photographers.
Therefore, more and more travel agencies have paid attention to building their own thematic photography tours associated with each destination.
Trang An landscape complex (Photo: baodautu.vn)Le Cong Nang, CEO of Wondertour, said currently on the market, some companies only take visitors to places with beautiful views for them to take photos and call it a photo tour, but that is not enough, as to make a professional photo tour requires more than that.
According to Nang, for customers who are photographers, the criteria for choosing beautiful, unique and strange scenes must be put on top.
Meanwhile, for those who have the need to take check-in photos, they also have other requirements in terms of personnel, equipment, shooting concepts and techniques./.