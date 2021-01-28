Society Hai Duong imposes social distancing from noon on January 28 Social distancing was introduced in Chi Linh city in the northern province of Hai Duong from midday on January 28, following the detection of 73 cases of community transmission of the coronavirus in the locality, according a local official.

Society Vietnamese students receive New Zealand global competence certificates Education New Zealand (ENZ) and the Consulate General of New Zealand recently presented the Global Competence Certificates (GCC) to 25 Vietnamese students.

World Vietnam among best countries in battling COVID-19: Lowy Institute Vietnam is among top countries and territories that proved the most successful at containing the pandemic, announced a report unveiled on January 27 of the Lowy Institute, an independent think-tank in Australia.