Photobook from UNICEF campaign “Kindness is Contagious” launched
UNICEF and the Ministry of Health (MoH) on January 28 launched the photobook “Kindness is Contagious”, marking a successful end to a campaign of the same name to promote acts of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kicked off last May, the mass media and social media campaign called on children and young people to show their support for their community by promoting mutual understanding, tolerance, and inclusion, and by sharing innovative and creative solutions to fight COVID-19.
Its goal was to amplify their voice by inviting them to share drawings, videos, and innovative and creative solutions via UNICEF and MoH’s digital platforms.
UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers said the campaign had reached more than 65 million social network users nationwide three months after its launch. It was supported by young Vietnamese artists, including singer Min, music band Ngot, fashionista Chau Bui, and painter Tamypu.
The participation of influencers and popular artists helped to widely spread the campaign’s positive messages among the community and inspire people, she said.
Jointly produced by UNICEF and the Nha Nam Publishing and Communication Company, the photobook features the best artwork from children and young people participating in an online drawing challenge. It includes 106 of the best drawings selected from the more than 500 submitted from all over Vietnam during the open call on social media.
Every single drawing in the book is an act of kindness, an optimistic thought, or a creative solution to mitigating the impact of the pandemic on people.
The paintings make people feel warm inside, Flowers said, adding that she hopes the “Kindness is Contagious” campaign will not come to a complete end but continue to spread kindness throughout the community./.