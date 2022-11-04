For Helena Van, Vietnam’s scenery is infinitely beautiful so she decided to return and travel around the country to capture the most beautiful moments in daily life, which now appear in her photobook “Đi để chạm và lan tỏa yêu thương” (“Travel to spread love”), which has received a warm response from the public.

The 116 photos are short stories of beautiful moments and daily life captured by Helena Van as she travelled through Vietnam.

More than 100 of her images have been featured in international photo exhibitions, with some winning awards.

Before the publication of this photobook, she held several exhibitions to raise funds for ethnic minority children in the Central Highlands./.

VNA