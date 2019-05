A photography festival connecting Hanoi, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City officially opened in Hanoi on May 29. This is the ninth edition of the festival, with this year running under theme of "Folk beauty".



The festival presents 100 selected artworks from the last two years. The photographers have captured the beauty of folk life in the northern, central, and southern regions – documenting their festivals, traditional villages, spiritual culture, landscape, and people.