Some of the photos displayed at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

- As many as 119 outstanding artworks, which were selected from the seventh Hanoi Artistic Photography Festival, are on display at an exhibition in the capital city, which opened on August 14.The festival, themed ‘Beauty of Hanoians’, received 1,897 photos taken by 311 photographers in Hanoi. The organising board presented one gold, two silver and three bronze medals as well as five consolation prizes to the 11 most outstanding photos.The photos on display captured beautiful images of Hanoians in their work, production, daily lives, and in festivals and art performances, showing the simple and elegant beauty of Hanoi people.Through the exhibition, visitors can see that the capital city has become more developed, more beautiful, and more vibrant, but peaceful, being worthy of the title "City for Peace".The exhibition will last until August 16. - VNA