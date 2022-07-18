Photos featuring Vietnam’s beauty on display in Laos
An exhibition highlighting Vietnam’s beauty opened in Vientiane on July 18 within the framework of the 2022 Vietnamese Culture Week in Laos.
Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (L) and Politburo member of Deputy Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone cut the ribbon to launch the exhibition (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – An exhibition highlighting Vietnam’s beauty opened in Vientiane on July 18 within the framework of the 2022 Vietnamese Culture Week in Laos.
This event is being jointly organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 5) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18).
VNA Deputy Director-General Dinh Dang Quang (second from right) at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)On display are 60 photos reflecting the culture and landscapes of Vietnam and its people's everyday life, 21 of which were taken by VNA reporters.
The exhibition also showcases a collection of Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long gown) by designer Lan Huong.
Speaking at the opening of the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said that the simultaneous organisation of "Vietnamese Culture Week in Laos" and "Lao Culture Week in Vietnam" to celebrate major milestones of the two countries' relations is of great significance, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between them.
The exhibition will run until the end of July 21 (Photo: VNA)It is also an opportunity for the two countries to review the tradition of friendship between their Parties, States and people, and look forward to the future of closer and more effective cooperation.
The exhibition will run until the end of July 21. After that, the VNA will present the photos to the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos for use as documents for the promotion and dissemination of the bilateral relationship./.