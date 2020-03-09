Photos of 17th COVID-19 patient under treatment
The 17th COVID-19 patient in Vietnam, who was tested positive on March 6, is now under treatment at National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
The 26-year-old female patient was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi at 6:00 pm on March 6, where she was tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo: Vietnam+)
She is now under quarantine in stable health condition (Photo: Vietnam+)
Quarantine zone at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)
The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases number 2 in Dong Anh district, Hanoi is designated as a COVID-19 treatment venue (Photo: VNA)