Hotline: (024) 39411349
Health

Photos of 17th COVID-19 patient under treatment

The 17th COVID-19 patient in Vietnam, who was tested positive on March 6, is now under treatment at National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
VNA

  • The 26-year-old female patient was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi at 6:00 pm on March 6, where she was tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • She is now under quarantine in stable health condition (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Quarantine zone at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)

  • Quarantine zone at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Photo: VNA)

  • The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases number 2 in Dong Anh district, Hanoi is designated as a COVID-19 treatment venue (Photo: VNA)

Other albums