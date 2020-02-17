Culture - Sports ‘Cap sac’ ritual of Dao Tien people The ‘Cap Sac’ ritual is an indispensable proceeding in the life of every DaoTien male as it helps him earn the recognition of being mature enough to join in the community’s major activities.

Culture - Sports Festivals to be held nationwide to celebrate late President’s birthday The Sen Village Festival will be organised nationwide to celebrate the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh, according to a plan recently issued by the People’s Committee of the central province of Nghe An.

Culture - Sports Traditional martial arts federations contribute to VN-Algeria ties Vietnamese traditional martial arts federations have made contributions to strengthening Vietnam – Algeria relations, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to the African country Nguyen Thanh Vinh.