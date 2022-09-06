Politics Government meeting looks into socio-economic situation in eight months Vietnam’s major economic balances were maintained in the first eight months of this year despite a slew of difficulties, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a Government meeting that opened in Hanoi on September 6.

Politics Hanoi, Phnom Penh work to solidify comprehensive cooperation Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung received Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital Khuong Sreng on September 5.

Politics Cambodian ambassador greets Vietnam on 77th National Day Cambodian Ambassador to Germany Savny Phan on September 5 visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Berlin to extend greetings on Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2) and the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 6 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency. ​