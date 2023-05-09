Phu Quoc – A new global destination
In recent years, Phu Quoc has emerged as one of the most talked about destinations for travelers from all around the world, thanks to its breathtaking natural beauty, iconic landmarks, and unparalleled luxury travel experiences.
Sleeping beauty
Once a sleepy fishing island with minimal tourism developments, Phu Quoc has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing and most acclaimed destinations in global tourism.
Its remarkable rise has caught the attention of the world's media. The tear-drop shaped island – located off the southern coast of Vietnam in the gulf of Thailand – has been lauded by some of the world's most prestigious travel magazines and industry observers in recent years.
With a rare tropical beauty, Phu Quoc has often been compared with long-established island paradises such as the Maldives, Phuket (Thailand) and Bali (Indonesia). But the pearl island — actually part of archipelago – has its own distinctive ecology with 28 large and small islands, 150 km of coastline, and 14 diverse beaches, many of which have been ranked amongst the most beautiful on the planet. Adding to the island's appeal is its mild climate with warm sunshine all year round, making Phu Quoc ideal for travel and relaxation at any time of the year.
The southern part of the island is particularly blessed with an extraordinary natural beauty. With its white sand and turquoise waters, Bai Khem beach has been named among the world’s 50 best beaches by Flight Network – the largest travel site in Canada. Meanwhile, Bai Sao Beach has been voted by readers of Condé Nast Traveller (CN Traveller) as one of the top 10 most pristine beaches in the world, alongside other renowned beaches in Fiji, Maldives, and Australia. Besides, Hon Thom Island boasts the largest coral conservation area in the PhuQuoc archipelago, covering an impressive 9,720 hectares.
Iconic Landmarks
Adding to the island's appeal, Phu Quoc also possesses a number of unique tourist attractions and iconic landmarks. One of the most noteworthy is the Hon Thom Cable Car - the world’s longest 3S ropeway, which takes passengers from the center of AnThoi town on the southern tip of Phu Quoc Island over the sea to Hon Thom Island.
One of Australia's leading newspaper - The Sydney Morning Herald - had high praise for Sunset Town, stating that the town gives visitors the feeling of returning to Italy.
Exceptional experiences
“Phu Quoc is an emerging destination in Asia. We believe that it will become a global tourism hub," said Graham Cooke. Phu Quoc now boasts a number of world class synchronised tourism ecosystems, especially in the southern area of the island.
In 2019, the Sun Group’s JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay made headlines in the international media when hosting a glamorous 7-day wedding party for the Indian billionaire Kaabia Grewal and her groom Rushang Shah. At the 2022 World Travel Awards, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay was once again named the “World’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort" for the fourth consecutive year.
There has never been any doubt over Phu Quoc's natural beauty but thanks to the shrew development of Sun Group and others, now the island is the complete package which is why the island is on the bucket list of every international traveller.
Kiss BridgeMeanwhile, Graham Cooke, Founder and President of the World Travel Awards (WTA) commented: “There are many developments in the world. Many developments are happening in Saudi Arabia and in Abu Dhabi, in Europe even, and this really stands in the Premier League of all new developments and has a very good chance of becoming the world's leading new destination.”
|Facts: From 2016 to 2019, the number of tourists to Phu Quoc increased steeply, reaching nearly 5 million people.
In 2020, while the global tourism industry was "hibernating" due to the pandemic, Phu Quoc still welcomed 3.5 million visitors, surpassing tourist arrivals to Asia’s most popular destinations including Phuket in Thailand and the Maldives.
In 2022, Phu Quoc welcomed nearly 5.1 million visitors, a growth of 134% compared to the same period in 2021.