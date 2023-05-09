Destinations Amazing natural beauty of Son Tra Peninsula Located 10 km northeast of the centre of Da Nang city, Son Tra Peninsula covers an area of 4,390 ha and boasts diverse natural landscapes, a fresh climate, and convenient transportation links. The destination holds great potential for tourism development.

Destinations Infographic Regent Phu Quoc named among world’s 100 best new hotels Regent Phu Quoc, on Phu Quoc Island off the southern coast of Vietnam, was the only Vietnamese representative on a list of the world’s 100 best new hotels as voted by US magazine Travel + Leisure’s editors and contributors.

Destinations Beautiful Ha Long Bay view from above Any Halong Bay sunset and sunrise is worth its weight in gold. It is when the sun hits the water between spectacular limestone peaks and emerald green coves.

Destinations Ban Gioc among world’s top amazing waterfalls Ban Gioc Waterfall is considered a priceless gift that the nature has given to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. It is an overwhelming waterfall with breathtaking beauty in Southeast Asia