Phu Quoc among Asia’s top 10 most favourite islands
Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island off the coast of the southern province of Kien Giang, has been named among the top 10 most favourite resort islands in Asia in the Readers’ Choice Awards 2023 by tourism magazine Condé Nast Traveler of the US.
VNA
