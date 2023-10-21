Phu Quoc among best islands in Asia
Boasting long beaches of gleaming white sand with turquoise waters lapping ashore, Phu Quoc Island off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been honoured by US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler as one of Asia’s top islands in 2023.
VNA
