Destinations Infographic Special foods not to be missed on Phu Quoc Island Aside from its picturesque scenery, Phu Quoc Island also offers an abundance of delicious dishes cooked from tasty ingredients found only on “Pearl Island”, such as sardinella salad and horn scallop.

Travel Infographic Quang Ninh eyes becoming tourism hub In addition to developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector able to contribute 15% to gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2030, the northern province of Quang Ninh - home of the world heritage site of Ha Long Bay - is also striving to turn itself into a national tourism hub.

Destinations Infographic Golden Bridge in Da Nang among world’s most iconic bridges Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central city of Da Nang has been listed among the most iconic bridges in the world by Indian monthly magazine LuxeBook.