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Phu Quoc among top 10 trending destinations for Indian travellers in 2027

Phu Quoc was highlighted as a destination for travellers seeking to disconnect from digital devices, slow down and reconnect with nature. It appeared in the same category as Pokhara and Agatti in India.

A corner of Phu Quoc special zone in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Phu Quoc special zone in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

​Hanoi (VNA) – Phu Quoc has been named among the top 10 trending destinations for Indian travellers in Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2027 report, making it the only Vietnamese destination on the list.

The global travel platform ranked Phu Quoc 10th after searches for flights to the island increased 133%. It joined destinations including Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Okinawa in Japan, Tirana in Albania and Pokhara in Nepal.

The rankings were based on growth in flight searches between January 1 and June 17, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, alongside assessments of destinations’ suitability for leisure travel.

The report also drew on a OnePoll survey of 2,000 people in India conducted in July 2026 to identify changing travel preferences.

Phu Quoc was highlighted as a destination for travellers seeking to disconnect from digital devices, slow down and reconnect with nature. It appeared in the same category as Pokhara and Agatti in India.

The recognition adds to growing interest in Phu Quoc among Indian travellers. In an article published in April 2026, Outlook Traveller cited Agoda data released in October 2025 showing that the island ranked sixth among the 10 most-searched honeymoon destinations for Indian travellers, with searches rising nearly 700%.

The magazine attributed the island’s appeal to convenient access, competitive prices and a wide range of holiday experiences.

Its accommodation options include beachfront resorts, private-pool villas and luxury services at prices that can be more accessible than those at destinations such as the Maldives, Phuket and Bali. These features appeal particularly to honeymooners and young professionals seeking quality holidays within their budgets.

In southern Phu Quoc, international hospitality brands include JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay and La Festa Phu Quoc – Curio Collection by Hilton.

Beyond resort stays, visitors can enjoy a three-wire cable car ride to Hon Thom Island, the Kiss Bridge in Sunset Town, evening entertainment shows and fireworks displays.

The Symphony of the Sea show in Sunset Town is scheduled to return for its third season in November. The new season will feature three times as many fireworks, an expanded water stage measuring 200 metres compared with 70 metres previously, and performances involving international jet-ski and flyboard athletes.

Another advantage is Vietnam’s visa exemption policy, which allows eligible foreign passport holders to stay on Phu Quoc for up to 30 days, subject to entry conditions.

On October 16, Sun PhuQuoc Airways opened bookings for a direct Phu Quoc–Ahmedabad service, scheduled to begin on December 2, 2026, with five flights per week.

The route will be the airline’s first connection to India, linking the island with the largest city in Gujarat, a major economic and commercial centre in western India.

The Skyscanner recognition, together with the new air link, is expected to create further opportunities for Phu Quoc to attract Indian visitors./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Phu Quoc #Skyscanner #Indian travellers #Travel Trends 2027 An Giang
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