Phu Quoc off the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang was one of four Asian islands to break into the global list released by the publishing company that focuses on overseas retirement.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is much loved by retirees thanks to its "low cost of living, rich culture and history, and variety of urban to rural areas to live."

"It’s appealing to retirees for its many beaches and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in tropical weather," the company said.

The island received over five million visitors in 2019, up 30 percent from 2018, including 541,600 foreigners.

The three other Asian islands were Malaysia's Penang, Indonesia's Bali and Thailand's Koh Samui./.

VNA