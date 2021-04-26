Travel VinGroup’s new complex poised to turn Phu Quoc into world-class tourism hub VinGroup on April 21 officially opened Phu Quoc United Centre – a brand-new resort and entertainment complex in Phu Quoc Island, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang – which is poised to help turn the “Pearl Island” into a world-class tourism hub.

Travel Northern provinces urged to develop local tourism Six northern provinces in Vietnam should continue to actively support and participate in two national tourism stimulus programmes – Vietnamese Travelling within Vietnam and Vietnam’s Tourism – Safe and Attractive, said Doan Van Viet, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Travel Quang Ninh ready to welcome back holidaymakers The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s door is wide open to tourists this summer, with a kaleidoscope of cultural and sporting activities planned at local tourist attractions.

Travel Visit Vietnam Year 2021 opens in Ninh Binh The grand opening ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year 2021 and Hoa Lu Festival 2021, themed “Hoa Lu - thousand-year Ancient Capital”, took place in the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 20. ​