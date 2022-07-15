A beach in Phu Quoc (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island off the southern province of Kien Giang, has been selected one of 25 best islands in the world by readers of US magazine Travel Leisure.



According to the magazine, readers' enthusiasm for the island stems from "its white-sand beaches and delectable food."



The island is renowned for its production of fish sauce, an indispensable Vietnamese condiment, and peppercorns.



Other attractions include its coral reefs and dense tropical forest, the magazine wrote.



For this year’s World Best Awards survey, Travel Leisure asked its readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe to choose the world’s best islands based on activities, sights, natural attractions, beaches, food and friendliness.

Ischia island in Italy topped the list, followed by the Maldives and Bali in Indonesia.



Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, has gained popularity after the government allowed 30-day visa free entry in 2014.



In 2019, before COVID-19 hit the country, the island received over five million visitors, including 541,600 foreigners.



Phu Quoc has seen strong recovery since the country lifted most COVID-19 restrictions. It received 1.4 million tourists in the first half of this year, or over 70% of its full-year target./.