Destinations Ninh Binh works to better preserve Trang An Complex The People’s Committee of Ninh Binh province has just issued a direction on managing and protecting the global values of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site of Trang An.

Destinations Phu Quoc, Hanoi, HCM City among world’s 100 greatest places Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc island have been listed among the world’s 100 greatest places to explore on Earth in 2021 as voted by US-based Time Magazine (Time).

Destinations Binh Ba – ‘Island of lobster’ on Cam Ranh Bay If the south central region is considered to be the ‘kingdom’ of farmed lobsters, Binh Ba island (Cam Binh commune, Cam Ranh city, Khanh Hoa province) is regarded as the capital of that ‘kingdom’. The island is home to hundreds of lobster rafts on Cam Ray Bay, helping make the product the specialty of the whole region.

Destinations Hanoi village preserves ancient values Located about 40 kilometres from the centre of Hanoi, Cuu ancient village is distinguished for its peaceful atmosphere and unique architecture.