Phu Quoc helps investors accelerate key projects’ progress
Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been providing support for investors to accelerate progress of key projects as part of an effort to boost local socio-economic development.
An aerial view of Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)Kien Giang (VNA) – Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been providing support for investors to accelerate progress of key projects as part of an effort to boost local socio-economic development.
According to the management authority of Phu Quoc Economic Zone, there are 49 projects underway in Phu Quoc which are scheduled to complete this year. By the end of 2022, the island city expects to disburse more than 22.59 trillion VND (974.55 million USD) worth of investment.
It also plans to start work on 14 projects this year, with over 1.79 trillion VND worth of investment in total to be disbursed.
The management authority said it is offering the most enabling conditions for investors in obtaining investment licences and keeping their projects on schedule.
It has also been coordinating with the Phu Quoc People’s Committee to support projects which are facing challenges in site clearance while urging investors and developers to get projects started as long as they are good to go.
Phu Quoc has the largest number of investment projects in Kien Giang, said Vice Chairman of the Phu Quoc People’s Committee Tran Chien Thang, noting that the city accounts for 41.2 percent of the province’s projects which have combined registered investment of over 340 trillion VND.
Phu Quoc has been luring big investment from a number of major corporations, including Vingroup, Sun Group, BIM Group and CEO Group, Thang added. Huge capital has been attracted to uniformly develop infrastructure on the resort island, from building roads, expanding water supply network to upgrading waterway and air transport services and constructing urban zones and tourist complexes./.