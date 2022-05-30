Business Ministry helps enterprises effectively deal with trade remedies The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to coordinate with relevant ministries and sectors in supporting businesses to minimise impacts of trade remedies which may have an detrimental effect on Vietnam’s export activities.

Business HCM City enjoys good economic recovery, development signals Socio-economic recovery and development have been seen in Ho Chi Minh City – the biggest economic hub in southern Vietnam, with strong growth in production and business activities.

Business Foreign arrivals jump 4.5-fold in five months Foreign arrivals to Vietnam jumped 70.6 percent month-on-month in May, following the removal of travel restrictions and over two weeks of SEA Games 31 competitions, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).