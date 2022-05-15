The Australian publication called it "Lovers' Island" which has everything for a honeymoon from luxury resorts, seafood restaurants and chic cocktail bars to shimmering reefs and pristine islets.

Between October and March is the best time to visit, it said.

It advised tourists to visit Long Beach and Khem Beach with their white sand and emerald waters, saying it is an ideal place from where to watch the sun set.

Sao Beach in An Thoi Town, famous for coral diving, is also worth exploring, it said.

Phu Quoc, dubbed "pearl island," has become a global destination after getting an international airport in 2012 and allowing 30-day visa-free entry for foreigners in 2014.

It received over five million visitors in 2019, including 541,600 foreigners.

Other places in the list are Aeolian Islands in Italy, Shikoku in Japan, Coron Island in the Philippines, Haida Gwaii Islands in Canada, Molokai in the U.S., and Daman & Diu in India./.

VNA